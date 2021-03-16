Just In
- 2 hrs ago Nokia G10 Massive Leak: Complete Specs, Price And Render Revealed
-
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 16, 2021: Win Marshall Speaker
- 7 hrs ago Reliance Digital Great Sale: Up To 53% Off On Tablets
- 16 hrs ago Amazon Samsung Galaxy M12 Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy M12 Smartphone For Free
Don't Miss
- News Tamil Nadu Polls: MK Stalin declares movable assets worth Rs 4.94 crore
- Movies Meesha Shafi Reacts To Reports Of Facing 3 Years Of Jail Over #MeToo Allegations Against Ali Zafar
- Sports India squad for ODIs against England: Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal in line
- Finance Now Users Can Raise Complaint Over Issues in UPI Transactions
- Travel 7 Water Adventures To Try On Your Summer Vacation With Your Soul Mate
- Education Google Announces Career Certificates To Reskill Millions of Job Seekers
- Lifestyle The Married Woman: Ridhi Dogra Speaks About Her 90s Look From The Web Series
- Automobiles Honda CB500X Adventure-Tourer Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.87 Lakh
Amazon LG Laptop Quiz Answers: How To Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon LG Laptop Quiz is live on the platform and will run till March 30. The quiz contest will give you a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site. This time you have to answer six questions correctly to enter the prize pool section. One wrong answer deprives you of winning the prize.
So, we are listing all Amazon LG Laptop Quiz answers to make your job easy. However, before knowing the answers you must know how to find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz on the e-commerce site. Follow these steps to find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz:
Amazon LG Laptop Quiz: How To Play?
To participate in this game, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Moreover, there are a total of five prizes under the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz.
If your all answers are correct, then you will be entitled for the lucky draw section and the five winners will be selected via a random draw of lots. The prize will be given to the winner on or before April 15, 2021.
Amazon LG Laptop Quiz Questions And Answers
Question 1: Which of the following categories is LG Gram related to?
Answer: Laptop
Question 2: The LG Gram laptop weighs approximately _____
Answer: Less than 1 Kg
Question 3: LG Gram Laptop does not come with a Solid state drive (SSD) storage capacity?
Answer: FALSE
Question 4: What is the maximum time that the LG Gram can run on a single charge of 100%?
Answer: More than 12 hours
Question 5: The LG Gram comes with a 3 year warranty period?
Answer: TRUE
Question 6: Which of the following features describe the LG Gram Laptop?
Answer: All of the above
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999