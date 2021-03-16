Amazon LG Laptop Quiz Answers: How To Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon LG Laptop Quiz is live on the platform and will run till March 30. The quiz contest will give you a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site. This time you have to answer six questions correctly to enter the prize pool section. One wrong answer deprives you of winning the prize.

So, we are listing all Amazon LG Laptop Quiz answers to make your job easy. However, before knowing the answers you must know how to find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz on the e-commerce site. Follow these steps to find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz:

Amazon LG Laptop Quiz: How To Play?

To participate in this game, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Moreover, there are a total of five prizes under the Amazon LG Laptop Quiz.

If your all answers are correct, then you will be entitled for the lucky draw section and the five winners will be selected via a random draw of lots. The prize will be given to the winner on or before April 15, 2021.

Amazon LG Laptop Quiz Questions And Answers

Question 1: Which of the following categories is LG Gram related to?

Answer: Laptop

Question 2: The LG Gram laptop weighs approximately _____

Answer: Less than 1 Kg

Question 3: LG Gram Laptop does not come with a Solid state drive (SSD) storage capacity?

Answer: FALSE

Question 4: What is the maximum time that the LG Gram can run on a single charge of 100%?

Answer: More than 12 hours

Question 5: The LG Gram comes with a 3 year warranty period?

Answer: TRUE

Question 6: Which of the following features describe the LG Gram Laptop?

Answer: All of the above

