Amazon May Edition Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 30,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India seems to have added another new quiz contest for its participants. The Amazon May Edition Quiz seems to be a new addition to the Funzone section. The quiz contest is aimed at testing the participants' knowledge about months, especially this month, May. There are four different quiz contests that are dedicated to this month and one of them is the Amazon May Edition Quiz contest.

The Amazon May Edition Quiz contest is positioned alongside other quizzes, including the Amazon May Edition Jackpot quiz, Amazon May Edition Spin and Win quiz, and Amazon Special Edition Spin and Win quiz contests. You can participate in the quiz contest related to the May edition, wherein one winner can get Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon May Edition Quiz Contest Answers

The Amazon May Edition Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section within the Amazon app. This new contest is already live from May 1 and will be available until May 31. While many participants can take part in the contest, one fortunate winner will be chosen as the winner. The winner will be chosen based on a random lucky draw.

Notably, all participants who provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon May Edition Quiz contest will be able to enter a lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, participants need to answer all questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question. From the many participants who enter the lucky draw, one fortunate winner will be chosen as the winner. The winner's Amazon Pay Balance account will be credited with Rs. 30,000 prize money. This money can be used to make purchases on Amazon India, recharges and bill payments.

Here, we have listed the questions and answers asked as a part of the Amazon May Edition Quiz.

Question 1: Who declared 11th May as National Technology Day?

Answer: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Question 2: Which world-famous film series is celebrated every year on May 4th?

Answer: Star Wars

Question 3: When did India started celebrating May Day?

Answer: May 1, 1923

Question 4: Which state was formed from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960?

Answer: Maharashtra

Question 5: Who is the only Indian actor on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury which will be held in May 2022?

Answer: Deepika Padukone

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon May Edition quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

Best Mobiles in India