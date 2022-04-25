Amazon Tecno Phantom X Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500 Cashback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After hosting a slew of quiz contests and offering gadgets such as smartphones as prizes, Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Phantom X Quiz. This quiz contest is live on the e-commerce portal's app. As a result, all the questions asked in this quiz contest are based on the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

The Amazon Tecno Phantom X Quiz contest is now live on the Amazon app and users can participate in it from April 23, 2022 to May 23, 2022. Notably, the Tecno Phantom X smartphone is all set to be launched in the country next week and the quiz contest coincides with the same.

Today, Amazon India will declare 200 winners and each of these winners will get Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner announcement will be made on June 4, 2022. Without further ado, here is the list of all the questions and answers that you need to know to participate in the Amazon Tecno Phantom X Quiz. As usual, you can find this quiz along with the rest under the Funzone section.

Amazon Tecno Phantom X Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to answer the questions correctly, we have listed the questions and correct answers so that you can try your luck at winning the prize in this quiz content. Check out the answers below and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 500.

Question 1: What is the maximum camera resolution (megapixels) in the Phantom X?

Answer: 108MP

Question 2: What type of display does Phantom X feature?

Answer: Curved AMOLED Display

Question 3: What is the RAM & storage capacity of Phantom X?

Answer: 13GB with MemFusion Technology + 256GB

Question 4: Where is the fingerprint sensor located in the Phantom X?

Answer: In-display

Question 5: What is the front camera setup on the Phantom X?

Answer: 48MP+8MP

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds as a workaround to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prizẹ.

Best Mobiles in India