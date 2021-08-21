ENGLISH

    Amazon Mi Band 6 Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active

    It has been confirmed that Xiaomi's latest generation fitness tracker, the Mi Band 6 will be launched in India on August 26 at 12 PM. As the fitness band is coming soon to India, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest for its users - the Amazon Mi Band 6 Quiz contest.

     
    The Amazon Mi Band 6 Quiz is live from today on the Amazon app and users can participate in this quiz from August 20, 2021 to September 4, 2021. A total of 10 participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz contest and they will be rewarded with a free Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active as the prize. The winners will be chosen by random lucky draw and will receive the prize by October 20, 2021.

    However, to be eligible to enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer all questions asked in the quiz contest correctly. To do so, here we have listed the questions and answers asked in the Amazon Mi Band 6 quiz contest for you. Take a look at the same and make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be eligible to win the prize.

    Here are the Amazon Mi Band 6 quiz answers for you.

    Question 1: How Many Sports Modes Are There In The New Mi Smart Band 6?

    Answer: 30

    Question 2: How Many Watch Faces Does Mi Smart Band 6 Have?

    Answer: 80+ Watch Faces

    Question 3: The New Mi Smart Band 6 Has A Full Screen High Resolution AMOLED Display Of 326 Ppi

    Answer: TRUE

    Question 4: The New Mi Smart Band 6 Is ___ Water Resistant.

     

    Answer: ATM

    Question 5: Which Of The Below Is Compatible With The Mi Smart Band 6?

    Answer: Both 1 And 2

    These are the five questions and answers that are asked under the Amazon Mi Band 6 Quiz contest in the funzone section of the app. You need to participate in this quiz only from the mobile app and not via the Amazon website. So, download and install and the app and create or login to your Amazon account.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
