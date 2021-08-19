Mi Band 6 India Launch Confirmed For August 26: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is gearing up for its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event, scheduled for August 26. At the event, the company is going to introduce the next-gen Mi Notebook and plenty of IoT products. Among them, the much-awaited Mi Band 6 was rumored to launch. Now, the launch of the Mi Band 6 has officially been confirmed.

From hourglasses to pocket watches to your customized trainer on your wrist- we've evolved incredibly 🙌

With #SmarterLiving2022 bringing you the new #MiBand6, we're only taking a leap forward into a future that is smarter 💯

For more: https://t.co/vtBtyELpq4#FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/rvo1Ob8Jqw — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 19, 2021

Mi Band 6 India Launch Confirmed

The company took to its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Mi Band 6. It is launching on August 26 at 12 PM (noon). Besides, a dedicated microsite has also gone live on mi.com. Besides, we already know the features of the upcoming smart band since it was originally launched back in March in China.

Mi Band 6 Features In India

The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. The Mi Band 6 supports 30 sports modes such as running, walking, treadmill running, outdoor cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and more. Onboard sensors include a 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and among other.

In terms of battery, the band is powered by a 125 mAh battery that is charged via a magnetic charger and claims to lasts 14 days on a single charge. The Mi Band 6 comes with 60+ watch faces for the global variant and over 130 watch faces for the Chinese model.

So, it remains to be seen how many watch faces will be available in the Indian variant. Other features include 5ATM water-resistant, animated watch faces support and women's health tracker.

Mi Band 6 Expected Price In India

The Mi Band 6 comes in two variants - the standard edition is priced at 229 yuan (around Rs. 2,550), while the NFC model carries a price tag of 279 yuan (around Rs. 3,000). Given that, we expect the Mi Band 6 will come in India below Rs. 3,000 segment, making it a competitor for the OnePlus Band and the Oppo Smart Band. We will request you taking this as a hint until the brand reveals anything.

