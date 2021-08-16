Mi Smarter Living 2022 Event Scheduled For August 26 At 12 PM: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has confirmed the date for its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event, where it will announce Mi laptop and IoT products. The brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the upcoming event which is scheduled for August 26 at 12 PM IST. However, Xiaomi has not shared any details regarding the products that will launch at the event, but multiple reports have revealed the products that are going to launch at the event.

Smarter Living 2022 is finally here and we are thrilled!

Innovation is brewing, excitement in the air is unmatched and the future is smart indeed 🤩#MiFans, want to take a guess at what's in store? Stay tuned! #SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/DPMXV2ifI8 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 16, 2021

Mi Smarter Living 2022 Event: What To Expect?

The event is going to showcase next-gen Mi Notebook laptops. In an exclusive interaction with India Today, Xiaomi Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy said the upcoming Mi Notebook will get top-end features. However, he does not mention the exact features of the upcoming Mi Notebook but the brand already started teasing the next-gen Mi Notebook on the social media platform.

Further, Reddy has revealed that the existing Mi Notebook 14 lineup will be discontinued which includes the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, and the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition.

Next-gen Mi Notebook

The exact features are still unknown; however, the Mi Notebook is confirmed to come with a backlit keyboard. Further, it is expected to be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5 processor. The pricing and other features will be revealed at the launch event.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 is also launching at the event which was originally launched back in March in China. We expect the Indian variant of the Mi Band 6 will come with similar features as the original variant. To recall, the Mi Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass.

It supports 30 sports modes, a 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and so on. It also comes with 5ATM water-resistant, animated watch faces support. Other features include 130+ watch faces, 14 days of battery life, women's health tracker, and PAI.

Expected IoT Products

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Reddy said the company will launch new IoT products as well. He has confirmed the launch of the Wi-Fi Router and a new security camera. However, he did not share the features of the upcoming router; however, he does mention it will be priced higher compared to the brand's entry-level router that launched back in 2017.

