Next-Gen Mi Notebook Confirmed To Offer Backlit Keyboard News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India recently launched its first set of 15-inch laptops -- the RedmiBook. Just like the Mi Notebook, the RedmiBook is also missing out on the backlit keyboard. It now looks like the company is all set to launch the refreshed version of the Mi Notebook with a backlit keyboard and a few more new features.

Raghu Reddy, a top official from Xiaomi India has now tweeted about the same. He has posted a picture, which possibly features the next-generation Mi Notebook with a backlit keyboard. Besides this, the Mi Notebook is also expected to be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5 processor. The Core i3 will feature Intel UHD graphics while the Core i5 model will come with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Next-Gen Mi Notebook Likely To Go Against RealmeBook

Realme has confirmed some prominent features of the RealmeBook. The brand has officially claimed that the RealmeBook will have a high-resolution 1440p display along with a backlit keyboard. This is likely to be considered stiff competition from Realme, and Xiaomi is likely to incorporate similar features on the upcoming Mi Notebooks.

Now that's an upgrade I have been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/wDwW1oomp9 — Raghu Reddy (@RaghuReddy505) August 11, 2021

Next-Gen Mi Notebook Specifications

We expect the next-gen Xiaomi Mi Notebook to feature a 14-inch display. This time, the brand is likely to launch multiple variants. Some might feature a 1080p display while the other might have a 1440p display. As per the processor, the laptop will have an 11th Gen Intel processor with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Given the laptop will be based on an 11th Gen Intel processor, we also expect to see additional features like support for WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4.0, and more. Hence, the Mi Notebook is likely to have a USB Type-C port with actual support for external monitors and other accessories via the USB Type-C port.

Just like the current model, the upcoming Mi Notebook is expected to offer 10 hours of battery life with support for fast charging. Despite that, the brand is likely to keep the battery size intact, as the 11th Gen Intel CPUs are slightly more power-efficient than the 10th Gen Intel CPUs. As per the price, the upcoming Mi Notebook might cost a bit more than the current generation model, given the hardware upgrade.

Best Mobiles in India