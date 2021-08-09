Just In
Realme Book Slim Teased By CEO Madhav Sheth; New Laptop Variant Coming Soon?
Realme is gearing up for its next big launch event, which would likely see the release of the Realme Book and the Realme GT 5G smartphones. The Realme Book is the first laptop from the company and it looks like there could be more than one laptop launching soon. A new teaser suggests a Realme Book Slim is also on cards.
Realme Book Slim Teased
Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, took to Twitter to share a photo of him and his team working. The photo shows the team working on Realme Book laptops, which looks largely similar to the leaked images. However, at the end of the tweet, Sheth drops a hint at a possible Realme Book Slim laptop.
The tweet talks about how Realme has been working hard to bring the latest technology at an affordable price. "Can't wait to share the seamless experience of yet another industry disrupter with you all. #realmeBook Slim will be a game-changer," he says. For all we know, the new Realme Book Slim could be a slightly toned-down version of the Realme Book.
We at #realme have been working very hard to bring to you the latest technology at an affordable price.— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 8, 2021
Can't wait to share the seamless experience of yet another industry disrupter with you all. #realmeBook Slim will be a game changer! pic.twitter.com/NHdrHLl5Qc
Realme Book Slim Launching Soon: What To Expect?
The upcoming Realme Book has been teased and leaked a couple of times, giving us an idea of what to expect. So far, the leaks suggest the upcoming Realme Book will sport a 4:3 Full-HD screen and a Windows 11 upgrade promise. Under the hood, the Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake chipset has also been revealed.
The upcoming Realme Book laptop series are going to be aggressively priced to take on competition from RedmiBook and the Xiaomi Mi Notebook laptops. Presently, the Indian market has multiple options when buying a laptop, something starting as low as Rs. 15K to Rs. 20K. However, the build and the specs under the hood might not be as good as one might expect.
It looks like both Realme and Redmi are onto something, bringing in affordable laptops with powerful features. Particularly, the Realme Book Slim could be a further trimmed-down laptop. For instance, one can expect to see a polycarbonate body instead of meta. It could also have lower specifications like the Intel Core i3 processor.
