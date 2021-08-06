Realme Book Likely To Use Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake Chipset: India Launch Possible This Month? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is already known that Realme is gearing up to launch its first-ever laptop dubbed Realme Book. The company has already teased the laptop by sharing renders and giving us a clue of some of its features. It was confirmed by Realme that the upcoming laptop will run Windows 11 OS.

Realme Book Hardware Specs

While the launch date of the Realme Book is yet to be disclosed, further details of this laptop have been revealed by a tipster. As per the Weibo-based tipster Digital Chat Station, the laptop might arrive with a 14-inch display and get the power from an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The laptop appears to have a design that is quite reminiscent of that of the Apple MacBook Air.

Being a part of the Intel Tiger Lake series, this chipset supports a maximum clock speed of 4.2GHz and is based on the 10nm architecture. It comes with support for DDR4 and LPDDR4x RAM. Previously, speculations hinted that the Realme Book might feature the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors.

Besides these, a recent teaser showed the Realme Book in a blue color option along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the right. Word is that there will be three color options for buyers to choose from - Real Apricot, Real Grey and Real Blue.

Realme Book India Launch Date Tipped

In addition to the tipster's claim, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to share an image of the Realme GT Master Edition. It was seen alongside a suitcase, a blue Realme Book and something else wrapped. This tweet makes us believe that the Realme laptop could be launched in India on August 18 alongside the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT 5G. However, an official confirmation on the launch date is yet to be revealed.

Realme Book Rumors

Earlier, the Realme CEO was spotted with the Realme Book to tease some features of the upcoming laptop. According to these claims, the Realme Book is believed to feature an enhanced audio experience and it is likely to offer Harman, Dolby Atmos or Bose certified speakers. His picture with the laptop confirmed that there will be multiple colors including Dark Black. The laptop looked slim with a couple of USB Type-C ports.

It is also seen to sport a large trackpad and a full-sized keyboard sans the number key row, which is common in 14-inch laptops. The laptop seems to have a minimal style design and a Realme logo is seen at the right of the laptop's top. This offering is confirmed to be an ultrabook and might miss out on a dedicated graphics card.

Furthermore, the Realme Book is likely to offer a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB SATA or PCIe SSD storage. Both the storage and memory cannot be user-upgradeable as there are claims that these could be soldered on the motherboard.

Talking about its pricing, the Realme Book is tipped to be priced under Rs. 40,000. Probably, this appears to be the cost of the entry-level variant of the laptop that could use an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. However, we cannot confirm anything about the price of the Realme Book for now as an official confirmation remains undisclosed.

