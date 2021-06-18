Just In
Realme Book Laptops To Launch In India In 2021: Affordable Windows Laptops?
Realme India released the 27th edition of the Ask Madhav episode, where, the CEO of Realme India and Europe answers some of the queries from the Realme community. The latest episode of Ask Madhav was published on 18th June, which was like a trailer for the upcoming Realme smartphones.
According to Madhav, the company is planning to launch products like Realme Narzo 30 in both 4G and 5G configurations. On top of that, the company might also refresh the 32-inch Realme smart TV and the brand has also confirmed the launch of the Realme GT in the second half of 2021.
Realme Book Laptops Are Coming To India
Realme India's CEO has now officially confirmed that the company is indeed working on not just one but multiple Realme laptops. As teased during the Realme GT global launch event, the Realme branded laptops will go by the name Realme Book and will be available in multiple configurations.
According to the teaser images, the Realme Book will have a thin design, possibly with a metal unibody finish, just like the Apple MacBook Pro. In an earlier leak, it was speculated that the Realme Book might come with multiple I/O options. The new teaser has confirmed that the Realme Book will have USB Type-C ports, USB-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.
The Realme Book is likely to run on Windows 10 OS and is expected to get Windows 11 update in the coming days. As per the display, we expect the laptop to feature a 13-inch or 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution, and the laptop will be powered by either an AMD or Intel processor and some of the models might come with a dedicated graphics card.
Realme Book Laptops Price In India
The base model of the Realme Book might offer features like a quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage and is likely to be priced around Rs. 40,000. The high-end model might offer double the amount of storage along with a dedicated graphics card and is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000. We believe that Realme will launch these devices in India probably in October/November of 2021.
