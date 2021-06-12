Realme To Foray Into New Product Category; Might Launch Laptop And Tablet On June 15 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is all set to launch two much-awaited products in June. The smartphone maker is likely to bring a laptop and tablet on June 15th, 2021. The company has already confirmed this update and shared that it will launch products in the new categories at its global launch event.

"We've been working and hinting about some exciting new product categories. Get ready for another surprise coming up at the #realmeGT Global Launch! I know you all have guessed it. Do reply with your answers, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared via its twitted the same.

This means that the company is planning to enter into two new product categories with the launch of new laptops and tablets. For the unaware, the company has recently hosted an online poll, where Realme asked about the laptop preferences of the users.

In addition, the company asked about the price-related question, where Realme mentioned that laptops could be priced under Rs. 50,000, which also means that the upcoming products might be under Rs. 50,000. Interestingly, if Realme manages to launch or bring a laptop under Rs. 50,000, then it will give a tough competition to Redmi laptops.

Realme Laptop Expected Specification

Meanwhile, a new report by Android Authority states that the Realme Book is likely to come with a grey-colored aluminum body, slim bezels, a 3:2 aspect ratio display, Windows 10 OS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Besides, Realme is expected to launch a new smartphone called the Realme GT 5G smartphone at the event. The smartphone is already available in China and it comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole display design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

It is worth noting that Realme might bring a laptop in the budget segment to challenge Xiaomi, Acer, and Asus, which means the competition in the laptop sector is going to intensify as more companies are foraying into the segment. Additionally, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is likely to make an announcement on an affordable laptop and smartphone on June 24th, 2021.

