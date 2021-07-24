Realme Book Audio Capabilities Teased By Company CEO: Enhanced Audio Experience? News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch its very first laptop -- the Realme Book. The company has already shared several renders of this laptop and has also confirmed some of the features of this device. Just a few days back, Realme did confirm that the Realme Book will support Windows 11 OS and has almost confirmed the design of the same.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth is now teasing yet another feature of the Realme Book. According to the latest tweet from the CEO, the Realme Book will feature an enhanced audio experience, where, the laptop is likely to offer Harman, Dolby Atmos, or Bose certified speakers.

Yet Another Look At Realme Book

On the same tweet, there is also a picture, where the man himself has posed along with the Realme Book. The picture confirms that the Realme Book will be available in multiple color options, including Dark Black. The laptop also looks thinner with just two USB Type-C ports.

Pixel peeping into the picture also confirms that the Realme Book will have a large trackpad. Given the size of the machine, it is likely to have a full-sized keyboard sans the number pad, just like most 14-inch laptops. The laptop seems to have a minimal style design with just a small Realme logo on the right side.

It is almost confirmed that the Realme Book will be an ultrabook and is likely to be powered by a 15W CPU and might not feature a dedicated graphics card. However, as of now, there is no information if the company will use an Intel or AMD CPU.

Besides the CPU, the Realme Book is likely to offer at least 8GB RAM and 256GB SATA or PCIe SSD based storage solution. Both the storage and memory on the Realme Book are likely to be soldered on the motherboard and might not be user upgradable.

E-meetings, watching films, or listening to music, you need an elevated sound quality for all these.



For our upcoming realme Book, which speaker would you prefer for an enhanced audio experience?



1) Harman

2) Dolby Atmos

3) Bose



RT and reply with #realmeBook. pic.twitter.com/RcfkLVMxgc — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 24, 2021

Realme Book Expected Price In India

Realme has always been known for launching products with aggressive pricing, and the Realme Book should be no different. Given the current laptop market situation and the products from its rival brand Xiaomi, we expect the base model of the Realme Book to be priced less than Rs. 50,000.

Best Mobiles in India