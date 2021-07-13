Realme Book Renders, Key Specs Leak: Affordable MacBook Pro Alternative? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Realme confirmed that it is prepping a laptop that will be unveiled sometime later this year. While the official launch date is yet to be disclosed, it was revealed that the laptop will run Windows OS that went official recently. Now, some key details of the upcoming Realme laptop have emerged online.

The well-known tipster OnLeaks along with GizNext has revealed the 5K renders of the Realme laptop in question. The tipster has also shed light on some key specifications of the laptop. Based on the leaked renders, we can say that the budget Realme laptop has taken the design cues from Apple MacBook Pro. Let's take a look at the design of the laptop from here.

Realme Book Renders

From the renders, the Realme laptop looks like an affordable variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Apple MacBook Pro. It is tipped to measure 307 x 229 x 16 mm and weigh under 1.5 kg. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the device might arrive with a 14-inch LED display with a FHD display.

Under its hood, the laptop could arrive in multiple configurations powered by the Intel Core i3 and i5 11th generation processors. Also, it might be launched with Windows 10 OS while there will be support for Windows 11 in a few weeks. There will be Microsoft Office pre-installed in the Realme Book, claims the tipster. For now, there is no word regarding the RAM and SSD variants of the laptop in question.

In addition to these, the renders go on to reveal that the Realme Book might flaunt a USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other notable aspect is the presence of a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. One of the previous teasers hinted at the presence of a large trackpad while the same remains to be seen.

Realme Book Specifications Leak

Besides the renders, the possible specifications of the Realme Book were also leaked. It reveals that the upcoming laptop from Realme might arrive with super-thin bezels and an aluminum body. It is believed to come with dual speakers at the bottom and a 3:2 aspect ratio display.

While none of the other details are known for now, it is expected that the Realme laptop might see the light of the day by the end of August 2021. Also, it is tipped to be priced under Rs. 40,000 for the entry-level variant. If it is priced this low, then we can expect the Realme Book to become successful as an affordable alternative to the MacBook Pro and other models.

