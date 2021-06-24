Windows 11 Goes Official: New Features, Availability, Supported Devices, And More News oi-Vivek

After months of teasing and a tonne of leaks, Microsoft has officially unveiled the next version of Windows OS -- Windows 11, which will replace the current Windows 10 OS. The latest OS from Microsoft will be available for a whole range of laptops and computers that currently run on Windows 10 OS.

When compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 offers a major UI overhaul with a new set of icons along with the redesigned start menu. One more prominent change on the Windows 11 is that it now comes with center positioned icons, which offers a macOS-like home screen.

Microsoft has also worked on widgets, where, Windows 11 now comes with brand new widgets that can show information like news, status, updates, weather, time, and more. App store has also got a major overhaul, where, Windows 11 OS now natively supports Android apps and the same can be downloaded using Amazon's app store.

When it comes to accessing Android apps on Windows 11, they open in a pop-up window and will be like picture-in-picture mode, where, the app will float on the Window with an option to resize them with just a single click.

New Business Features

Microsoft has also added a lot of features that are useful for business users, where, Windows 11 will automatically adjust the app size when the laptop is connected to an external display on a single screen and they go back to normal mode as soon as the external display is disconnected from the laptop.

On top of that, Microsoft Teams is now pre-installed on Windows 11 OS and can be accessed directly from the app dock. Windows 11 is also a touch-friendly OS, where, it now supports different layouts while offering opening multiple apps/software.

New Gaming Features

Windows 11 has also been optimized for gaming, where, computers with Windows 11 will support auto HDR and more than 1000 games will support this feature. Additionally, Windows 11 will also offer Xbox game pass integrated natively into the Xbox app, which should offer a more streamlined gaming experience, especially from the Xbox app.

Windows 11 Pricing And Availability

Windows 11 will be available for download by the end of 2021 and it is likely to be a free upgrade for PCs running on Windows 10. Dell has officially confirmed that all the Dell PCs that are currently on sale via Dell.com will be updated to Windows 11 OS for free.

