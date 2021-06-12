Does Windows 11 Even Exists? Here's What Microsoft's Hinting At News oi-Vivek

Till a few days back it was believed that Microsoft will continue with the name Windows 10 for its operating system. However, a new set of leaks and speculations now indicate that Microsoft might soon replace Windows 10 with Windows 11. So, does Windows 11 OS even exists? If yes, then what are the features that one can expect from the next big OS release from Microsoft?

Microsoft has now published new research saying "your brain needs a break". The interesting bit of this research is the feature image that Microsoft has used, which has a person doing yoga with the number 11 in the background. Not just that, the company has posted this on Twitter On 11 June, which makes us believe the existence of Windows 11.

Microsoft is hosting a Windows event on June 24th, where, we should get an idea about the upcoming features of the Windows OS. If you look at the official event page, it has a Windows logo with a reflection, which does look like the number 11. Do note that the company did confirm that Windows 10 is the last version of Windows during the launch.

Windows 11 Expected Features

When compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 is expected to have similar functionalities. In terms of UI, Windows 11 is expected to introduce some visual changes, which should help Windows 11 get its own identity when compared to Windows 10.

Is Windows 11 A Free Update?

Windows 10 was originally announced in 2015 as a successor to Windows 8.1. Going by all these teasers and leaks, there is a high probability that Microsoft will indeed announce Windows 11, which is likely to go live by the end of 2021 and should be available as a free update for all PCs running on Windows 10 OS. The company has also released an 11-minute video with the Windows OS startup sound, again, indicating the arrival of Windows 11 OS.

On top of that, new PCs and laptops are likely to ship with Windows 11 OS in the coming days. This means, most PC users might not have to pay anything to get Windows 11 OS update. However, this is could all be a big troll from Microsoft and the company might just showcase the new version of Windows 10 on 24th June during the Microsoft event.

Back-to-back virtual meetings are stressful, but the research points to a simple remedy—short breaks: https://t.co/o6w1lWnGCk — Microsoft (@Microsoft) June 11, 2021

