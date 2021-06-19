Microsoft Acknowledges Windows 11: Files DMCA Complaint To Google News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has now indirectly acknowledged that Windows 11 OS is indeed real and the company is now all set to take on the sites that hosted the pirated version of Windows 11 OS even before the official announcement. The company has now filed a DMCA complaint to Google to remove certain articles from the Google search result.

According to the DMCA complaint filing, the company has mentioned an URL of a publication and asks Google to remove the same from its search engine index. This should stop the piracy of Windows 11 to a certain extent, at least until the official launch. The complaint is filed on 17 June from Japan and it also includes the links that distributed the leaked version of Windows 11 OS.

In the DMCA copyright complaint, Microsoft claims that Beebom's article is distributing Windows 11 OS, which is copyrighted to Microsoft. On top of that, Microsoft also confirms that it is indeed a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11, which is likely to go official on 24 June.

Should You Download Windows 11?

Though multiple sources are currently hosting the leaked version of Windows 11 OS we do not recommend anyone to download or install it, especially on their primary computer. One, the downloaded package could be infested with bloatware and virus, two, it is an illegal version of the software.

If you still want to test Windows 11, it is best to install the same on a virtual machine and wait till 24 June, if possible. This complaint indeed confirms that the next version of Windows is finally coming and it does pack some interesting design changes with new UI elements, new bootup sound, and more.

Windows 11 Launch Date

Microsoft is likely to announce Windows 11 OS on 24 June and the company might release the developer beta version of the software on the same day. This means, the Windows 11 update will be available for the general audience by the end of 2021, which is likely to be a free update, at least for the PCs and laptops with Windows 11 OS.

