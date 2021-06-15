Windows 11 Is Real And People Are Already Using It: Download Windows 11 News oi-Vivek

Microsoft is all set to unveil the next generation of Windows OS -- Windows 11 on 24 June. At the time of launch, Microsoft did confirm that Windows 10 is the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, while the company is finally set to a new release new iteration after almost 6 years.

Several builds of the Windows 11 are now available online through unofficial way, hence, we don't recommend our users to install it on their primary computing device. However, if you are a geek, who is keen on experience Windows 11 OS a bit early, then you can download and install the same on most PCs running on Windows 10 OS.

Windows 11 New Features

When compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 OS has a major design overhaul with modern-looking flat icons, a new start menu, round corners, and more. The Windows 11 does look like a refined version of Windows 10 and is likely to be optimized for touch and non-touch devices. Also note that the start menu on the Windows 11 is a lot similar to the start menu on Windows 10X, which Microsoft recently discontinued.

Another interesting visual feature of the Windows 11 is that it now aligns with the app icons in the middle. On top of that, the company has also updated almost every icon with a similar style, which offers an overall unified look. On top of that, Windows 11 now has a new startup sound, which is much soothing when compared to the startup sound of Windows 10.

Windows 11 Setup

A few people have shared photos of the Windows 11 setup, which looks a lot like the setup process on Windows 10. Not just that, it is also confirmed that there will be multiple versions of Windows 11 like Windows 11 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11, and Windows 11 Education.

As per the compatibility, any PC or laptop running on Windows 10 OS should be fully compatible with Windows 11 OS. We also believe that Windows 11 OS will be available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, so, the operating system should work even on older laptops and PCs powered by a 32-bit CPU.

How To Download Windows 11?

There are multiple websites that currently host Windows 11 OS operating system. However, be careful while downloading, as it would contain malware and might brick your computer. Microsoft will indeed announce Windows 11 OS on 24 June and the public beta is likely to be available on the same day.

