Microsoft Windows 11 With Design Overhaul Releasing Today; Event Time, Livestream Details

Windows 11 is all set to release today, June 24 at the Microsoft virtual event. The latest version of Windows comes as an update after nearly six years, where Windows 10 was announced back in 2015. Several new upgrades are tipped for Windows 11, including a new interface, animation effects, revamped Start Menu, and so on.

Windows 11 Release Date, Time, Livestream Details

Microsoft Windows 11 release date is today, June 24. The virtual event will begin at 11 AM ET, which is at 8:30 PM Indian time. The event will be Live-streamed, giving access to viewers across the world. One can catch all the latest updates at the dedicated Windows event webpage or you can click on this link to watch it.

Windows 11 Launch: Expected Features On Latest Version

To note, Microsoft hasn't actually confirmed the latest version of Windows would be called Windows 11. However, the company has been steadily releasing several teasers that all point at Windows 11 nomenclature. The latest Windows version is tipped to pack several new features, including a massive design overhaul.

For one, Microsoft teased a new startup sound of the upcoming Windows 11. Other design restructures seem to fuse into the new Windows version right from the second it boots till the desktop home screen appears. Also, reports suggest the Windows 11 would place the Start menu in the center, rather than the right-side it's been positioned for years now.

Apart from this, there seems to be a new sound upgrade to the latest version of Windows. Microsoft is tipped to up the multitasking experience on Windows 11 by bringing back the split view options. Looking back, Microsoft introduced the dual-screen devices in 2019 and stopped it earlier this year. One can expect a comeback with several upgrades.

Other details tipped to include a revamped Microsoft Store as well. Like always, Windows 11 is expected to be available for all Windows 10 users after it's unveiled. Reports also suggest Windows 7 and Windows 8 users might get a free upgrade, but a few premium features could be withheld. We'll know more at the Windows 11 launch event tonight.

