Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz: Answer & Win Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14

Amazon has announced plenty of new quiz contests on the e-commerce site. Among them, the Mi Notebook quiz will give you a chance to bag the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 (10th Gen) Thin and Light laptop for free. Like other quizzes, you need to answers all questions to enter the prize pool. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Below here we are listing the answers to the Amazon Mi Notebook quiz.

Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

The Amazon Mi Notebook quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 4, 2021. The questions are based on the nextgen Mi Notebook laptops which are scheduled to launch on August 26 at the Mi Smarter Living 2021 Event.

Once you answer the all questions correctly, you will be eligible to enter the prize pool. A total of two participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The winners' names will be announced on September 6 and the prize will be delivered to the winners on or before October 31, 2021.

Criteria of an Amazon quiz include one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID) and if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz: How To Play?

Like other Amazon quizzes, the Mi Notebook quiz is only available Amazon mobile app. So, go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Mi Notebook Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of these processor series powers the all-new Mi NoteBook in 2021?

Answer: Intel 11th gen TigerLake H35

Question 2: Which of these features describe the Mi TrueLife+ display on the new Mi NoteBook in 2021?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which of these is the material used to build the new Mi NoteBook in 2021?

Answer: Series 6 Aluminium alloy

Question 4: The all-new Mi NoteBook comes with the ThunderBolt 4 (future-proof) connectivity ports.

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: The aspect ratio of ____ on the Mi TrueLife+ display on the new Mi NoteBook make it best for both productivity and entertainment?

Answer: 16:10

