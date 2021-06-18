Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Watch Revolve Active, which is the successor of the Mi Watch Revolve in India. The launch of the smartwatch is set for June 22 alongside the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. The company has also hosted a microsite for the smartwatch confirming that the launch will happen at 12 PM on June 22.

As we are nearing the launch of the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest for its users. Well, the talk is about the Amazon Mi Watch Quiz under the funzone section of the Amazon app.

Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz Details

The Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz is live from today on the Amazon app and users can participate in it until July 6, 2021. The winner announcement is slated for August 31, 2021. While anyone with the Amazon app can participate in the Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz contest, only 11 participants are eligible to win the prize, which is a free Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch.

As usual, the participants who provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz contest will be taken to a lucky draw. Only 11 fortunate users who are picked out from the lucky draw will be eligible to win the prize.

Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz questions and answers to be eligible to win the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Question 1: How Many Sports Mode Does Mi Watch Revolve Active Offers?

Answer: More Than 100

Question 2: Mi Watch Revolve Active Uses _________ To Measure Impact Of Physical Activity Considering Your Profile And Heart Rate Data.

Answer: LifeQ Health Algorithm

Question 3: It Is Possible To Measure SpO2 Using The New Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Which Of The Following Voice Assistant Is Integrated In The New Mi Watch Revolve Active?

Answer: Amazon Alexa

Question 5: Which Of The Following Features And Accessories Help Is Using The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Like A PC?

Answer: All Of The Above

These are the five questions and answers that are asked under the Amazon Mi Watch Active Quiz contest in the funzone section of the app.

Best Mobiles in India