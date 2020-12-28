Just In
Amazon Nescafe Quiz: How To Play And Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
The online retailer Amazon is known for hosting numerous quiz contests for its app users and reward them as well. Today, on December 29, the Amazon Nescafe Quiz is live on the Amazon app. All you need to do is watch the Nescafe Gold Video on the Amazon app and provide the right answers to win the prize.
Wondering what you will win by answering the Amazon Nescafe Quiz correctly? Well, you can win up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, you will be able to win the prize money by answering all the four questions of the Nescafe Quiz correctly. All the questions are related to Nescafe Gold Coffee and the Twitter hashtag for this quiz is #HisensebeAmazedQuiz.
The Amazon Nescafe Quiz contest will be running until January 16, 2021. There will be a total of 10 winners in the contest.
How To Play Amazon Nescafe Quiz
Follow the below-mentioned steps to take part in the Amazon Nescafe Quiz contest.
Step 1: Download the Amazon app as it is an app-only contest.
Step 2: Open the Amazon app and log in to your account.
Step 3: Scroll down to the Amazon Nescafe Quiz banner on the home screen and find the quiz on the Amazon Search bar. Tap on the quiz.
Step 4: Click on the Amazon Nescafe Quiz banner and hit the Start button.
Step 5: There will be four questions and you need to provide the right answers to all.
Step 6: If you provide the correct answers, then you will be chosen for a Lucky Draw for the winners.
Step 7: Few winners will be chosen daily, so it is good to participate in the daily Amazon quiz to win the prize.
Amazon Nescafe Quiz Answers
Check out the Amazon Nescafe Quiz answers below.
Question 1: What types of Cheeky Morning Personality Mugs can you select with the new NESCAFE Cheeky Mug Pack?
Answer: All of these
Question 2: With the NESCAFE Cheeky Mug Pack you can pick your Mug with your favorite morning personality.
Answer: True
Question 3: The Nescafe Cheeky Mug pack comes with a __ jar of Nescafe Classic Coffee. Fill in the blanks.
Answer: 200 grams
Question 4: The Nescafe Cheeky Mug pack comes with the iconic __ Mug. Fill in the blanks with a color.
Answer: Red
