Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz contest from here.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz Details
The Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz is live from July 3 to July 16. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on July 25, 2021.
To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.
This quiz contest has come at a time when Noise ColorFit Ultra and Noise ColorFit Qube are all set to be launched in India sometime soon.
Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz Answers
Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra Quiz quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.
Question 1: What is the display size of the Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch?
Answer: 1.75 inches
Question 2: Which of the following health monitoring features are supported by Noise ColorFit Ultra?
Answer: All of the Above
Question 3: The Noise ColorFit Ultra has up to 60 sports modes.
Answer: TRUE
Question 4: The Noise ColorFit Ultra has about ______ watch faces?
Answer: 100
Question 5: What are the productivity-enhancing features in the new Noise ColorFit Ultra?
Answer: All of the above
