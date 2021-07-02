Just In
- 11 min ago Xiaomi Finally Confirms Mi 11 Ultra Pre-Bookings In India; How To Register?
- 11 min ago Airtel Might Increase Prices Of Prepaid Plans Soon: Here's Why
- 40 min ago Realme C21Y, Entry-Level Smartphone Announced: Expected Price In India
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 12 In Works; First SD 895 SoC, 200MP Camera Smartphone?
Don't Miss
- Education West Bengal Introduces Student Credit Card Scheme For Educational Loan Up To Rs 10 Lakh
- Finance LIC Unveils Saral Pension Annuity Plan: Here’s All You Need To Know About
- Movies RRR Director SS Rajamouli Expresses Disappointment Over Delhi Airport Services
- News Violence against Hindus: How Bengal is becoming a Kashmir Valley of the 1990s
- Sports Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark Stats Preview: Danes have their task cut out
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For June 2021: Maruti Suzuki Tops The 15 Best-Selling Car Brands Last Month
- Lifestyle Summer Fashion Alert! Mouni Roy Rocks Printed Backless Dress And Jumpsuit; Which One Would Your Like To Steal?
- Travel Who Can Currently Travel To Germany? Guide To Travel Restrictions And Vaccination Requirements In July 2021
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch Coming Soon In India; Expected Alongside ColorFit Qube
Noise is set to launch another smartwatch alongside the ColorFit Qube. The Noise ColorFit Ultra is going to be the company's next wearable product in India. However, its launch date is yet to be revealed. We expect the watch will launch along with the ColorFit Qube which is currently listed on Flipkart at a discount price of Rs. 2,499.
Meanwhile, few features of the ColorFit Qube watch have already been revealed. However, the features and price of the Noise ColorFit Ultra are still under wraps. The Amazon microsite has shared a few points from which we can infer some features of the upcoming ColorFit Ultra.
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: What To Expect?
Going by the Amazon microsite, the Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch will offer upgrades like never before. This time the display department of the watch is said to get a major upgrade which makes us believe the brand might provide an AMOLED panel instead of an IPS LCD screen.
Besides, the watch will be equipped with complete healthcare features like a heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep tracker, body energy monitoring sensor, and more. The watch will also come with customization watch faces and several sports modes. Apart from this nothing much is known at this moment. We expect a good battery life, official IP rating, compatibility with both iOS and Android devices, distinct color variants, and so on.
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: What We Think
As the name suggests, the Noise ColorFit Ultra will be a premium offering from Noise. So, there is a chance the watch will offer an in-built GPS and SpO2 sensor which helps you to know the oxygen saturation level in your blood.
But we've seen some flagship watches like the Garmin Forerunner 55 skip it, so we cannot say for sure at this moment. Since we do not know the price of the Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch. Considering other Noise watches, it is also expected to fall at around Rs. 5,000. Lastly, we expect the brand will soon share the launch date and will keep you updated if anything comes to our notice.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999