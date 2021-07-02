Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch Coming Soon In India; Expected Alongside ColorFit Qube News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise is set to launch another smartwatch alongside the ColorFit Qube. The Noise ColorFit Ultra is going to be the company's next wearable product in India. However, its launch date is yet to be revealed. We expect the watch will launch along with the ColorFit Qube which is currently listed on Flipkart at a discount price of Rs. 2,499.

Meanwhile, few features of the ColorFit Qube watch have already been revealed. However, the features and price of the Noise ColorFit Ultra are still under wraps. The Amazon microsite has shared a few points from which we can infer some features of the upcoming ColorFit Ultra.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: What To Expect?

Going by the Amazon microsite, the Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch will offer upgrades ​like never before. This time the display department of the watch is said to get a major upgrade which makes us believe the brand might provide an AMOLED panel instead of an IPS LCD screen.

Besides, the watch will be equipped with complete healthcare features like a heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep tracker, body energy monitoring sensor, and more. The watch will also come with customization watch faces and several sports modes. Apart from this nothing much is known at this moment. We expect a good battery life, official IP rating, compatibility with both iOS and Android devices, distinct color variants, and so on.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch: What We Think

As the name suggests, the Noise ColorFit Ultra will be a premium offering from Noise. So, there is a chance the watch will offer an in-built GPS and SpO2 sensor which helps you to know the oxygen saturation level in your blood.

But we've seen some flagship watches like the Garmin Forerunner 55 skip it, so we cannot say for sure at this moment. Since we do not know the price of the Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch. Considering other Noise watches, it is also expected to fall at around Rs. 5,000. Lastly, we expect the brand will soon share the launch date and will keep you updated if anything comes to our notice.

