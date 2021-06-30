Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Listed On Flipkart At Discounted Price Of Rs. 2,499; Features, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise is all set to launch another smartwatch dubbed the ColorFit Qube in the country. The smartwatch has now been listed on Flipkart with the 'Notify Me' option. Besides, the e-commerce site has also revealed the price and features of the Noise ColorFit Qube watch. As of now, there is no information regarding the launch date.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Price In India

The watch is listed with a price tag of Rs. 2,499; however, it seems the special launch price. The official site and Flipkart are showing the original price tag at Rs. 4,999. Further, the watch will be available for purchase in three color variants- Charcoal Black, Charcoal Grey, and Beige Gold.

Additionally, Flipkart has also added several offers including a 7 percent instant discount on YES Bank credit card transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs. 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order, and so on.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch Features

As per the Flipkart listing, the Noise ColorFit Qube watch has a 1.4-inch full-touch Curved HD display. The watch also comes with a 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and cloud-based watch faces.

One can get eight sports modes in the Noise ColorFit Qube and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For battery, the watch claims to offer seven days of battery life. Other features include call rejection, timer, alarm, vibration alert, control music, weather forecast, and much more.

Other details are still under wraps. However, we expect the watch Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4, iOS 9, or above.

Noise ColorFit Qube Watch: Worth Buying?

As of now, few features are still under wraps. Considering the above-mentioned features, we expect the Noise ColorFit Qube can be a good choice for an asking price of Rs. 2,499. You get a square shape design, distinct color options, and decent features. However, if the price goes up later, the Noise ColorFit Qube is not the best buy for Rs. 4,999. In this range, you get advanced features like better battery life and in-built GPS.

