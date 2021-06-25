Garmin Forerunner 55 With SpO2 Monitor Announced In India; Features Price, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garmin has launched a fitness-centric smartwatch dubbed the Forerunner 55 in India. The Garmin Forerunner 55 offers features like in-built GPS, SpO2 monitor, women's health tracking, and much more. Users can customize the watch with free watch faces, data fields, and apps from the Garmin Connect app or connect IQ app which can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Features

The Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with a 1.04-inch round dial transflective display with a 208 x 208 pixels resolution. The watch claims to record 200 hours of activity data and the in-built GPS of the watch will help you to measure distance and speed.

Onboard sensors include GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, and accelerometer. Besides, the watch also supports heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress monitoring, relaxation reminders, sleep monitoring, hydration, and among other aspects.

It has built-in sports modes that can track running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, and more. For battery, the Garmin Forerunner 55 can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 20 hours in GPS mode. Lastly, the watch also comes with 5 ATM water resistance and measures 42 x 42 x 11.6mm, and weighs 37 grams.

Garmin Forerunner 55 Price, Offers

The Garmin Forerunner 55 price has been set at Rs. 20,990. It can be purchased in the country in India in Aqua, Black, and Monterra Grey color variants. The watch is already up for grabs on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, and Garmin Brand Stores.

Flipkart is also offering 20 percent off on first txn with Amex Network cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later. Apart from this, one can get several offers on Amazon as well.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Should You Buy?

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the flagship offering with premium-grade features. If you are a fitness enthusiast, want the correct date, and improve your daily activity then can go for the Garmin Forerunner 55.

The watch can be a good competitor to the Samsung Galaxy watch and the recently launched TicWatch E3 that runs Google WearOS and SD4100 SoC. However, there are multiple brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo that are offering good fitness features at an accessible price tag.

Best Mobiles in India