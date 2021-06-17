TicWatch E3 With Google Wear OS, Snapdragon 4100 SoC Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Mobvoi, a Beijing-based company, has launched a new smartwatch dubbed TicWatch E3 in India. This smartwatch makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC teamed up with 8GB internal storage space and 1GB of RAM. The TicWatch E3 runs Google's Wear OS and comes with the most useful feature right now - SpO2 monitoring among other aspects.

TicWatch E3 Price In India

TicWatch E3's launch in India follows the launch of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS back in October last year. While the previous offering was priced at Rs. 27,999, this one is a toned-down variant priced at Rs. 19,999. Interested users can buy this smartwatch from the Mobvoi website. It will be available in a single Panther Black color option alongside three colors for the silicone strap including Blue, Black, and Yellow.

TicWatch E3 Specifications

TicWatch E3 bestows a 1.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and 2.5D glass. The hardware aspects include a Snapdragon 4100 chipset as mentioned above. As it runs Google's Wear OS, the TicWatch E3 comes loaded with apps including Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Fit, and Google Assistant.

Also, there are third-party apps such as Strava, Telegram, Spotify, and others. This smartwatch also lets users take calls directly via the device, thanks to the inbuilt speaker and microphone. There is support for NFC and Google Pay to make payments on the go.

TicWatch E3 users can use the TicPods to control music playback directly via the smartwatch. They can allow users to control their smart home devices too via Google Assistant. It is also possible to navigate and track their location without using their smartphones.

Besides these aspects, the smartwatch lets users measure heart rate and SpO2 levels via a set of four infrared LED light notifications. The TicWatch E3 also lets users manage their stress with the inbuilt TicZen stress monitoring app. It has the capabilities to track sleep cycles via the TicSleep 2.0 app that tracks the light, deep and REM sleep patterns of the users. Also, it provides insights that lets users improve their sleep habits.

Apart from this, there is support for 20 workout modes on the TicWatch E3 including Pilates, Taekwondo, Walking, High Intensity, Skating, Running, Swimming, Cycling, Yoga, Rowing, Mountain Climbing and other major ball sports. It is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The other notable aspects of the TicWatch E3 include Bluetooth 5.0, necessary sensors, GPS, and a 380mAh battery.

