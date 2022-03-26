Amazon OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV Quiz Answers: Win Free Smart TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro TV, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India in the coming. It has been confirmed that these devices will be launched in the country via Amazon India. Now, the Amazon OnePlus Y1S Pro TV quiz has been hosted and the winners will get a free smart TV.

Amazon OnePlus Y1S Pro TV Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV Quiz contest is live from March 25, 2022 and will go on until April 10, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on June 30, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select five winners and each of them will receive the OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV as the prize.

Amazon OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: Which All Products Can Get Connected To OnePlus TV Y1S ?

Answer: All the above

Question 2: What Is The Campaign Tagline Of The Latest OnePlus TV Y1S Featuring Shahid & Mira Kapoor?

Answer: Stay Connected. Stay Smarter

Question 3: The Following Features Hold True For The Display Quality Of The Upcoming OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro:

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: OnePlus TV Y1S Remote Carries The Following OTT Content Partners' Logo On It.

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Feature Enables Remote Diagnosis To Identify And Resolve An Issue In Your OnePlus TV Y1S:

Answer: Smart Manager

These are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus Y1S Pro TV quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro TV Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon OnePlus Y1S Pro TV quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the OnePlus Y1S Pro TV Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

