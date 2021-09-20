Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz Answers; Your Chance To Get A OnePlus 9 5G News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon OnePlus 9 5G quiz is here and gives you a chance to win a new OnePlus 9 5G smartphone. As the name suggests, OnePlus has partnered with Amazon to test people's knowledge about the newly launched OnePlus 9 series. Previously, there was even a OnePlus 9 Pro 5G quiz to promote the high-end Pro model.

Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz: Everything You Need To Know

OnePlus brought in the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G a few months back with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset and Hasselblad cameras. Now, the company is once again promoting the high-end flagships and even offering a few as a reward. One can get the new OnePlus 9 5G smartphone if you answer the Amazon OnePlus 9 5G quiz correctly.

Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz Answers

We have made things easy by bringing in all the Amazon OnePlus 9 5G quiz answers right here. Here are the quiz questions and the right answers:

Question 1: The 50 MP Ultra-wide Camera of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with ---

Answer: Sony IMX689 sensor

Question 2: Which of the following helps to capture ultra-wide images without distortion at the edges?

Answer: Freeform lens

Question 3: The camera in the OnePlus 9 5G has been co-developed with which iconic Swedish camera maker?

Answer: Hasselblad

Question 4: Which charging technology does the OnePlus 9 5G use to give a day's power in 15 mins?

Answer: Warp charge 65T

Question 5: OnePlus 9 5G is powered by which processor?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

How To Play Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz?

The new Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz will run from September 15 to October 18 and you have plenty of time to try your luck with this quiz. Amazon is then going to handpick two lucky winners who stand a chance to win the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone. Here are the steps to play the Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz:

Step 1: Firstly, the Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz is an app-based quiz, which can't be accessed via a PC or web.

Step 2: You can download the Amazon app from Google Play or the App Store on your iPhone.

Step 3: Once done, log in using your Amazon account or you can create a new one if you don't have one.

Step 4: Next, scroll down the homepage to find the Fun Zone section or Find The Quiz. Here, you can see Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz.

Step 5: Select this and answer all the questions correctly. Once done, you'll enter the prize pool where Amazon will handpick the winners.

