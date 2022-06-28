Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Quiz: Answers, Prizes And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to take the wraps off a new smartphone under its Nord series. The talk is about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which will go official on July 1. As usual, this smartphone will be available via the online retailer Amazon India. To mark this launch, the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G quiz contest is now live and here we have the answers and prizes of this quiz contest.

The Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G quiz lets three fortunate winners get their hands on the smartphone for free. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been teased to arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor at the rear and a 4500mAh battery alongside an 80W Super VOOC charger among other goodies.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Quiz Answers

The Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G quiz joins the other quizzes in the app's Funzone section, including Amazon Laptop Edition Spin and Win quiz, Amazon Monsoon Edition Jackpot Quiz, Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Rage quiz and more.

The Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G quiz contest went live on June 27 and it will be hosted for a month, which is until July 27. The winners will be declared after the contest and they will get their prizes delivered to them on or before September 17.

As usual, there will be a set of five questions and each question should be answered correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. Notably, it is important to answer each question correctly within five seconds to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Given that there will be hundreds and thousands of participants providing correct answers, Amazon will choose three of them as winners randomly.

Here, we at Gizbot have listed the questions and answers asked as a part of the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to help you know the correct answers. Similar to any other gadget-related quiz contest, this one also asks questions related to the smartphone.

Question 1: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is equipped with the _____MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor

Answer: 50

Question 2: ______ mode on the Nord 2T helps it take spectacular low-light images

Answer: Nightscape

Question 3: How many OnePlus Nord smartphones have been launched in India before the Nord 2T?

Answer: 5

Question 4: Which fast-charging technology does the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G use?

Answer: 80W SUPERVOOC

Question 5: The Sony IMX766 sensor on the Nord 2T helps it take stunning videos with OIS. What is OIS?

Answer: Optical Image Stabilization

How To Participate In Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Quiz

Similar to the gadget-related quiz contests hosted by Amazon, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Quiz is available only for the app users. To find this quiz contest, you need to download and install the Amazon app or open the existing app on your device. Now, you have to head over the Mobiles section of the app and scroll down to find the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2T 5G quiz banner. Once you spot the banner, just click on it and start answering the questions.

