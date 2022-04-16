Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, we know that OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone - the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the country on April 28. Given that the smartphone will be available via the online retailer Amazon India, the company has already hosted quiz contests related to these devices and we can expect the smartphone quiz to also follow soon.

The online retailer Amazon India recently hosted the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G quiz contest on account of the launch of the OnePlus smartphone in the country. Now, the Amazon app has hosted the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G quiz contest that will let users win the smartphone for free.

Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Quiz Contest

The template of the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G quiz contest, the online retailer will let seven fortunate winners get their hands on the OnePlus smartphone. This quiz will run for 16 days from April 14, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on June 21, 2022.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Quiz Answers

To win a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: What is the name of the OnePlus smartphone set to be launched on Apr 28?

Answer: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Question 2: Which Operating System does the Nord CE 2 Lite run on?

Answer: OxygenOS

Question 3: Like all OnePlus Nord smartphones, the Nord CE 2 Lite is also

Answer: 5G-ready

Question 4: How many cameras does the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G have?

Answer: Three

Question 5: What is the battery capacity of the Nord CE 2 Lite?

Answer: 5000 mAh

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

