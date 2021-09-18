Just In
- 18 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For September 18: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 55 min ago Tarbull MusicMate 550 Neckband Earphones With Preloaded Music Announced: Price, Features
- 1 hr ago TCL 65C725 QLED 4K TV Review: Ample Features For Modern-Day Needs
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today Brings New Year Loot Box And Cool Captain Shoes
Don't Miss
- Finance US Fed Meeting, Dollar Trajectory To Guide Markets Next Week
- News US admits drone strike in Kabul killed civilians, not ISIS operatives
- Movies Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Offered Rs 4 Crore To Participate In Bigg Boss 15; Actors To Bid Goodbye To Yeh Rishta?
- Sports Mack is back! Vinales tops Day 1 at Misano
- Lifestyle Ananta Chaturdashi 2021: Check Out Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Date, Puja Time And Significance
- Automobiles TVS Ventures Into Personal E-Mobility Business With EGO Movement; All-Cash Deal Through Its Subsidiary
- Travel 10 Stunning Places To Visit In Winter In Kerala
- Education AFCAT Result 2021: Check IAF AFCAT Exam Result 2021 Link And Cut-off
Amazon Oppo A16 Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Back in April, Oppo announced the A16 smartphone globally and it is all set to be launched soon in India. The device has already been listed on the e-commerce portal Amazon India and the sale is all set to debut on September 20. Now, the online retailer Amazon is hosting a gadget-related quiz contest called Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz is now live on the online retailer's app.
The Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from September 15 at 12 AM to September 29 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be only one winner and the fortunate person will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared post the contest and will get the prize delivered by October 10.
Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz Answers
Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz contest below.
Question 1: The New OPPO A16 Comes With A ______ Cm Big Display. Guess The Correct Option.
Answer: 16.55cm
Question 2: What are the amazing features that come with the 5000mAH long lasting battery in the new OPPO A16?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: The ______ Camera set up of the new OPPO A16 lets you capture your fave shots like a pro. Which one is it?
Answer: AI Triple Camera
Question 4: Which feature of the BIG 16.55cm display in the new OPPO A16 gives you an amazing screen viewing experience?
Answer: HD+ Eye Care Display
Question 5: What feature of the amazing AI Triple Camera in the new OPPO A16 let you shoot like a pro?
Answer: All of the above
How To Play Amazon Quiz?
For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999
-
47,999