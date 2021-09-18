Amazon Oppo A16 Series Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in April, Oppo announced the A16 smartphone globally and it is all set to be launched soon in India. The device has already been listed on the e-commerce portal Amazon India and the sale is all set to debut on September 20. Now, the online retailer Amazon is hosting a gadget-related quiz contest called Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz is now live on the online retailer's app.

The Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz contest is one of the quizzes that are available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from September 15 at 12 AM to September 29 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be only one winner and the fortunate person will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared post the contest and will get the prize delivered by October 10.

Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz Answers

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Oppo A16 Quiz contest below.

Question 1: The New OPPO A16 Comes With A ______ Cm Big Display. Guess The Correct Option.

Answer: 16.55cm

Question 2: What are the amazing features that come with the 5000mAH long lasting battery in the new OPPO A16?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The ______ Camera set up of the new OPPO A16 lets you capture your fave shots like a pro. Which one is it?

Answer: AI Triple Camera

Question 4: Which feature of the BIG 16.55cm display in the new OPPO A16 gives you an amazing screen viewing experience?

Answer: HD+ Eye Care Display

Question 5: What feature of the amazing AI Triple Camera in the new OPPO A16 let you shoot like a pro?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.

Best Mobiles in India