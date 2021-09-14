Oppo A16 India Launch Scheduled Later This Month; Here's What To Expect News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A recent leak hinted at the Oppo A55 launch in India this month. Now, another report suggests the Oppo A16's launch as well slated for later this month in the country. The company has already launched this handset as the Oppo A15's successor back in July this year in the international market. The device is expected with the same set of features as the global variant in India. Check out the details below:

Oppo A16 India Launch Soon

The Oppo A16's upcoming India launch has been tipped by 91Mobiles in association with tipster Mukul Sharma. The exact launch date hasn't been revealed by the report; however, the device is said to break covers towards the end of September. Oppo hasn't backed this piece of information yet.

However, with the approaching launch timeline, we can expect the company to start dropping some teasers on the same soon. Furthermore, the Oppo A16 is speculated to be priced in the same price range as the Indonesian model. The device was announced at IDR 1,999,000 in Indonesia which roughly translates to Rs. 11,000 in Indian currency. So, we can expect a sub Rs. 15,000 price tag in the country.

Oppo A16 Expected Specifications India

The Oppo A16 is expected to launch in India with the entry-level game-centric Helio G35 processor. The octa-core MediaTek processor will be combined with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device also supports an external microSD card.

The handset will have Android 11 OS and Color OS 11.1 interface pre-installed. In the optics department, the Oppo A16 sports a triple rear camera module which has a 13MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP lenses.

The display will support a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 720p HD+ resolution. The Oppo A16 will sport a 6.52-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. An 8MP camera is tucked inside the waterdrop notch upfront.

The Oppo A16's power key integrates a fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity aspects will include dual SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. There will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port that will charge a 5,000 mAh battery.

In related news, Oppo is also rumoured to launch the Oppo A55 later this month in India. This information has also been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. We are expecting Oppo to shed some more insight on the upcoming budget phones in India and will keep you posted with the details.

