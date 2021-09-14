Just In
Oppo A55 India Launch Tipped For This Month: What To Expect?
Oppo could launch a new A-series handset named the Oppo A55 in India. The handset is already available in the 5G variant, while the 4G variant has not been announced yet. The latest info has revealed the launch timeline of the Oppo A55 in the country. If this information is to be believed, the launch could happen this month.
[Exclusive] OPPO is soon going to launch its OPPO A55 in India. In all likelihood, the device will launch by the end of this month.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 14, 2021
Feel free to retweet.#OPPO #OPPOA55
Oppo A55 Launch Timeline Tipped
The latest development came via tipster Mukul Sharma. According to him, the Oppo A55 will arrive by end of this month in India. However, he has not specified which variant will come. However, the 4G version of the Oppo A55 was recently appeared on BIS certification, confirming India's launch. So, there is a chance the 4G variant will make its way to the country. We will have to wait for the official confirmation.
Oppo A55: What To Expect?
The 4G variant of the Oppo A55 was leaked with a 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and EIS support. Upfront, the device is expected to have a 4MP selfie camera. Other features of the Oppo A55 4G are still unknown at this moment.
On the other hand, the Oppo A55 5G was launched with a 6.5-inches LCD HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. There is a waterdrop notch for the 8MP front camera sensor.
The processing is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is also expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Additionally, it runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. Other features include 13MP triple rear cameras and 5G, dual-band WIFI-5, Bluetooth 5,1, and so on for connectivity.
What We Think
Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the Oppo A55. It also remains to be seen whether the 4G or 5G variant will launch in India. However, the smartphone is believed to be an affordable offering that will compete with other budget devices like the Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and the Poco M3 Pro 5G in the country.
