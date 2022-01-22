Just In
- 15 min ago OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 9000 Launch Confirmed In Q2 2022
- 21 min ago Samsung Galaxy A52s Gets Massive Rs. 5,000 Price Cut In India
- 53 min ago MaskGun Crosses 60 Million Downloads, Introduces 1v1 Mode, Skins In Third Anniversary Update;
- 4 hrs ago Realme 9i Early Sale Today At 12 PM On Official Site & Flipkart; Offers & Price To Check Out
Don't Miss
- Movies Mithun Chakraborty Recalls His Struggling Days; 'Used To Dance At Big Parties Because I Would Get Food To Eat'
- News Has CoWIN data leaked? NHA clarifies
- Sports IPL 2022: 1214 cricketers sign for mega auction; here's base price, full players' list
- Lifestyle Alaya F is Setting The Mood For The Weekend In Style
- Finance Ujjivan SFB Debuts Balance Transfer Option On Personal Loan Starting From 11.49% Interest
- Automobiles Tata Tiago CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Design, Powertrain & More
- Education RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 Released For Fireman, AFO Exam At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In Winter Of 2022
Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Prize
Oppo A74 is one of the popular smartphones in the country. Soon after the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the company has hosted many new quiz contests and one of them is the Amazon Oppo A74 quiz. Let's take a look at the quiz and the prize that you can win if you are declared a winner.
Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Details
The Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest is live from January 12, 2022 and will go on until February 24, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 25, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.
Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz smartphone as the prize.
Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Answers
Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.
Question 1: What all cutting-edge features are available in OPPO A74?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: Which one of the following is not part of OPPO A74 5G functionality?
Answer: High power consumption
Question 3: Which chipset is used in OPPO A74 5G?
Answer: Qualcomm 5G SoC
Question 4: What is the screen type of OPPO A74 5G?
Answer: 90Hz Hyper-color Screen
Question 5: OPPO A74 5G comes with
Answer: 18W Fast Charge
How To Play Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz
The Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.
Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115