Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo A74 is one of the popular smartphones in the country. Soon after the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the company has hosted many new quiz contests and one of them is the Amazon Oppo A74 quiz. Let's take a look at the quiz and the prize that you can win if you are declared a winner.

Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Details

The Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest is live from January 12, 2022 and will go on until February 24, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 25, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz smartphone as the prize.

Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: What all cutting-edge features are available in OPPO A74?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: Which one of the following is not part of OPPO A74 5G functionality?

Answer: High power consumption

Question 3: Which chipset is used in OPPO A74 5G?

Answer: Qualcomm 5G SoC

Question 4: What is the screen type of OPPO A74 5G?

Answer: 90Hz Hyper-color Screen

Question 5: OPPO A74 5G comes with

Answer: 18W Fast Charge

How To Play Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz

The Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Amazon Oppo A74 Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

