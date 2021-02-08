Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz: Play And Win Oppo Reno5 Pro Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon has several quizzes, giving users a chance to win bonus prizes. Apart from the usual Amazon Quiz that appears every day, the popular e-commerce retailer also hosts other contests. The latest among these is the Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz. As the name suggests, winning this quiz ups your chance of winning the brand new smartphone.

Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz: How To Play

Like most Amazon contents, the Oppo Reno5 Pro quiz is app-only. You can download the Amazon app from the Google Play or App Store. Once done, log in with your Amazon account to play the quiz. To play the quiz, select Menu > Fun Zone or Quiz World > Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz. Alternatively, you can also find the quiz by scrolling through the home page.

Apart from this, players should also know that they need to answer all the questions correctly. This will make you eligible for the lucky draw. Amazon will handpick the winners from the pool, selecting a few winners every day. Here are the details for the Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro quiz.

Amazon Oppo Reno5 Pro Quiz Answers For Today

Question 1: Which Is The Industry First Video Feature Available In OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G?

Answer: AI Highlight Video

Question 2: OPPO Reno5 Pro Comes With __MP Quad Camera

Answer: 64MP

Question 3: Which Processor Provide The Power To OPPO Reno5Pro 5G?

Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Chipset

Question 4: Which Screen Quality Available For OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Answer: All Of the Above

Question 5: What Is Battery Feature Available In OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Answer: 65W SuperVOOC 2.0

Oppo Reno5 Pro Details

Oppo Reno5 Pro comes as one of the latest flagship smartphones from the company. One of the device's key highlights is the 64MP camera with an AI algorithm that enhances the camera performance. The phone includes a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. Backed by the Dimensity 1000+ SoC, the Oppo Reno5 Pro offers 5G support. Also, the Oppo Reno5 Pro flaunts an FHD+ 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it an attractive smartphone.

