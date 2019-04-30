ENGLISH

    Amazon Pay launches instant bank-to-bank transfers through UPI

    Users now can use this functionality to settle bills/expenses with friends, lend/return money to family, pay rents, pay for services like house-help, newspaper bills, milk subscription and more.

    By
    |

    Amazon Pay has now announced the launch of person-to-person (P2P) payments for Android users.

    Amazon Pay launches instant bank-to-bank transfers through UPI

     

    Amazon customers can now make instant bank-to-bank transfers using UPI platform on the app. As a launch offer customers can get up to Rs 120 cashback on Sending Money through UPI.

    In fact, customers can now make instant bank-to-bank transfers using UPI platform on the app. Users now can use this functionality to settle bills/expenses with friends, lend/return money to family, pay rents, pay for services like house-help, newspaper bills, milk subscription and more.

    Users can also make payments from their bank account to local stores nearby or to Amazon delivery associate at the doorstep by scanning UPI QR codes using the Amazon app.

    "Our goal is to make Amazon Pay the most trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers. The customers trust their Amazon app and we continue to expand payment use cases directly on the app. With this launch, we have the largest selection of shopping and payment use cases on the Amazon Android app which provides added convenience and control to our customers," Vikas Bansal, Director - Amazon Pay said.

    In addition, the customers can now send or request money instantly directly from the Amazon Mshop app.

    Furthermore, the customers can easily access their phone contact book and initiate payments by simply tapping on the contact. Amazon auto-detects if the contact is a registered Amazon Pay UPI customer and enables the instant bank to bank transfer.

    If the contact is not registered for Amazon Pay UPI, the customer has the option to pay using any another BHIM UPI ID or contact's bank account. After selecting a contact, the customer inputs the amount and enters UPI PIN to confirm payment.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
