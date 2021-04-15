ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Music Podcasts Platform Launched In India

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Music has announced the launch of podcasts in India. The podcast platform on Amazon's music streaming platform will have a curated list of shows from highly popular creators such as Jay Shetty, Neil Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Sadhguru, Robin Sharma, Anupama Gupta and many others.

    Amazon Prime Music Podcasts Platform Launched In India

     

    Besides these, the podcasts platform will be bundled with international Amazon Originals that are exclusively produced for the subscribers of Amazon Prime Music. The original content will be available in several languages across genres including technology, motivation, business, music, fitness, comedy, and more.

    Amazon Prime Music Podcasts Platform

    All Amazon Prime Music users can access podcasts without paying any additional cost. The new feature can be accessed via the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS. Apart from the app, podcasts can also be accessed via Amazon Echo devices and Web player.

    The Amazon Prime members can download podcasts episodes to listen later when they are offline. There are more than 9 million podcast episodes available on Amazon Prime Music and span topics such as self improvement, motivation, culture, society and more as mentioned above.

    Furthermore, Amazon has added a hands-free Alexa listening experience with the Amazon Prime Music Podcasts platform. Users can issue voice commands to Alexa to play their favorite podcast episodes. There are premium features such as offline downloads within the Prime membership that costs Rs. 999 per year and Rs. 129 per month.

    Basically, podcasts within Amazon Prime Music will bundle a myriad of popular podcasts, both from local and global content creators. From April 14, the podcast service within the music streaming app will ensure that users get more than just music listening. To detail on Amazon Prime Music, the app bundles 70 million songs across languages, an ad-free user experience and an immersive collection of content across categories.

     

    With the launch of podcasts, there will be enhanced user experience when it comes to audio streaming. Moreover, it marks the company's further investment in entertainment.

    So, have you tried Amazon Prime Music Podcasts platform? Do share your opinion on the same via the comments section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
