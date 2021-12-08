Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon India By Knowing These Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for today, December 8, 2021 has gone live. Those who are interested in participating in the daily quiz can win lucrative prizes including gadgets and cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The quiz will believe for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. You can head on to the mobile app's Funzone section to take part in the daily quiz.

Every day, the daily quiz will comprise a new set of questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you answer the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. If you emerge as the winner in the lucky draw, then you will be declared a winner of the Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize in today's contest.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 8, 2021

If you want to try your luck at winning the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 25,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's quiz contest from here.

Question 1: NASA's Juno probe recently offered the first 3D view of the atmosphere of which planet?

Answer: Jupiter

Question 2: As per the new retention rules, ahead of the auction for the 2022 IPL, each franchise would be allowed to retain maximum how many players?

Answer: 4

Question 3: Which famous singer has sung the theme song for the new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'?

Answer: Billie Eilish

Question 4: This is the flag of which nation?

Answer: Morocco

Question 5: This is a doll of which Disney character?

Answer: Snow White

You can check out these answers and try to answer the Amazon quiz today to be eligible to win the prize. Notably, Amazon will declare the winner of today's contest tomorrow under the Funzone section. To claim the prize, you will have to follow the steps given under terms and conditions in the Funzone section.

Notably, to win the prize as mentioned above, you need to be selected as a winner in the lucky draw. To enter into the lucky draw you need to answer the questions correctly within five seconds for each question.

