Amazon Quiz Answers For May 20, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon quiz for today, May 20, 2021 has gone live. Those who are interested in participating in the daily quiz can win lucrative prizes including gadgets and cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The quiz will believe for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. You can head on to the mobile app's Funzone section to take part in the daily quiz.
Every day, the daily quiz will comprise a new set of questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Once you answer the questions correctly, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. If you emerge as the winner in the lucky draw, then you will be declared a winner of the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize in today's contest.
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 20, 2021
If you want to try your luck at winning the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's quiz contest from here.
Question 1: Which of these phrases can you use on Alexa to move to the funzone page?
Answer: Show me fun zone page
Question 2: This day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998 in Mumbai. Arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, name this day celebrated on the 1st Sunday of May
Answer: World Laughter Day
Question 3: Isamu Akasaki, the Japanese engineer who passed away recently, won the Nobel Prize in physics for inventing what?
Answer: Blue LED
Question 4: In April 2021, which of these was formally closed by the Indian Army after 132 years of service?
Answer: Military Farms
Question 5: Men first wore these to ride what animal?
Answer: Horses
Question 6: What does this colour not usually represent?
Answer: Jealousy
You can check out these answers and try to answer the Amazon quiz today to be eligible to win the prize. Notably, Amazon will declare the winner of today's contest tomorrow under the Funzone section. To claim the prize, you will have to follow the steps given under terms and conditions in the Funzone section.
