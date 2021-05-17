Amazon Quiz Answers For May 17, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is back with yet another daily quiz contest. As a part of this quiz, it will ask a set of questions to the users and give them a chance to win lucrative prizes in the form of gadgets, appliances or cash via Amazon Pay Balance. Today, May 17, 2021, Amazon's daily quiz is live and the winner (s) will be eligible to get a prize of Rs. 5,000 that will be added to their Amazon Pay account.

Notably, the winner will be declared tomorrow and the winner can claim the prize by verifying their mobile number and completing the KYC process. As usual, today's quiz is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Unlike the previous quiz contests that asked five questions, today there are six questions under the daily quiz banner.

The odds of winning the Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance is based on the number of eligible entries that have provided correct answers to all questions. All those who have provided correct answers will be taken to the lucky draw and the fortunate winner who has been picked out of the lucky draw will be declared the winner. There are some terms and conditions that you can get to know via the Amazon app under the Funzone section. You should also tweet about your participation in the quiz using the hashtag, #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 17, 2021

Check out the Amazon quiz answers for the questions asked today, May 17, 2021 to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and stand a chance to win the prize.

Question 1: You can use Alexa to discover funzone, if you have a phone with which of these operating systems?

Answer: Android

Question 2: May 1st is observed as the foundation day of Maharashtra. It is also the foundation day for which of these states?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 3: Goals from Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the 2nd leg sealed which team's passage into their first UEFA Champions League final since 2012?

Answer: Chelsea

Question 4: Which famous person born on May 7th was the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize for Literature?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Question 5: Name this musical instrument?

Answer: Saxophone

Question 6: These wrinkles near the eye are commonly called what?

Answer: Crow's feet

That's it! You will be able to enter the lucky draw with the other entries that have provided correct answers to all questions.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

Remember that the Amazon daily quiz is a part of the Funzone section that is available only for the users of the mobile app. It is not possible to participate in the daily quiz via the mobile website of the online retailer. Once you download and install the app, make sure to log in or create your own account on Amazon. Now, you can scroll down to find Funzone or search for this section to find a slew of contests. Click on the daily quiz banner to enter today's quiz contest.

