Amazon Quiz Answers For May 15, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As usual, Amazon is hosting the daily quiz contest for its users. In addition to the other sales and promotional activities, the daily quiz contests are live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and users will be able to get lucrative prizes from the online retailer. Today, if you provide correct answers to the questions asked and get selected in the lucky draw, you will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Besides the daily quiz, Amazon India is also hosting a quiz contest on account of the Holi festival. Users can take part in this quiz and win lucrative prizes. Let's take a look at the correct answers to the Amazon daily quiz for today, May 15, 2021 from here.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 15, 2021

Remember that to win this prize, you should answer all the questions correctly. Once you do so, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw as well, then you will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. So, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and correct answers for the same so that you can try your luck in today's quiz.

Question 1: Which of these institutes recently launched 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness'?

Answer: IIT Jammu

Question 2: Lakhta Center, Europe's tallest tower was built in which country?

Answer: Russia

Question 3: Mount Merapi, which recently erupted, is an active volcano in which country?

Answer: Indonesia

Question 4: These wrinkles near the eye are commonly called what?

Answer: Crow's feet

Question 5: Which two characters dropped crumbs of this in the forest and then were lured into a witch's home?

Answer: Hansel and Gretel

After providing correct answers to all these questions asked by Amazon, you will be chosen for the lucky draw to increase your possibilities of being a winner of the daily prize. Do keep in mind that you need to have the Amazon India app installed on your Android or iOS device to take part in the quiz contest. This is the main eligibility criterion to win the daily quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India