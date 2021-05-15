Just In
- 29 min ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 15; Get Dragon AK Skin Upgrade
-
- 5 hrs ago Jabra Days Sale May On Amazon: Discounts On Jabra Elite 75t, Jabra Talk 30 And More
- 15 hrs ago Poco M3 Pro 5G Confirmed To Pack 90Hz Display: Everything We Know So Far
- 16 hrs ago Excitel Launches Three New Work From Home Broadband Plans
Don't Miss
- News Black fungus cases reported in Haryana
- Finance Investment Demand To Be Impacted Due To Covid: Survey
- Sports Allez Les Bleus! Zarco, Quartararo lead French 1-2 in Le Mans practice
- Movies Radhe Overseas Day 2 Box Office Collection
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Beautiful Ensembles Of The Diva To Keep You Ethnically-Inspired For Weddings
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Odisha In May
- Automobiles Pristine 1979 Mercedes-Benz W123 Clocks More Than 12.6 Lakh Kilometres; Put Up For Auction
- Education NMMS Result 2021 Gujarat Declared, Check Class 8th Merit List At sebexam.org
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 15, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
As usual, Amazon is hosting the daily quiz contest for its users. In addition to the other sales and promotional activities, the daily quiz contests are live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and users will be able to get lucrative prizes from the online retailer. Today, if you provide correct answers to the questions asked and get selected in the lucky draw, you will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Besides the daily quiz, Amazon India is also hosting a quiz contest on account of the Holi festival. Users can take part in this quiz and win lucrative prizes. Let's take a look at the correct answers to the Amazon daily quiz for today, May 15, 2021 from here.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 15, 2021
Remember that to win this prize, you should answer all the questions correctly. Once you do so, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw as well, then you will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. So, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and correct answers for the same so that you can try your luck in today's quiz.
Question 1: Which of these institutes recently launched 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness'?
Answer: IIT Jammu
Question 2: Lakhta Center, Europe's tallest tower was built in which country?
Answer: Russia
Question 3: Mount Merapi, which recently erupted, is an active volcano in which country?
Answer: Indonesia
Question 4: These wrinkles near the eye are commonly called what?
Answer: Crow's feet
Question 5: Which two characters dropped crumbs of this in the forest and then were lured into a witch's home?
Answer: Hansel and Gretel
After providing correct answers to all these questions asked by Amazon, you will be chosen for the lucky draw to increase your possibilities of being a winner of the daily prize. Do keep in mind that you need to have the Amazon India app installed on your Android or iOS device to take part in the quiz contest. This is the main eligibility criterion to win the daily quiz contest.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,875
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
19,050
-
24,020