Amazon Quiz Answers For May 14, 2021: Win Rs. 10 ,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for today is already live and you can get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance from the online retailer. The quiz is live for 24 hours as usual, which is from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. To be eligible to win the prize, you need to ensure that you answer all five questions correctly. Usually, Amazon asks only questions related to general knowledge and current affairs.

By answer all questions asked in the daily quiz correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw, wherein you might be the fortunate one who could emerge as the winner. The results of the daily quiz will be announced later and there is a procedure to claim your prize. The mobile number that you used for the Amazon account should be verified while you head on to claim your prize. You can take a look at the other terms and conditions from the Amazon app's Funzone section.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 14, 2021

As mentioned above, you will be eligible to enter the winning pool only if you answer all questions correctly. So, if you want to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, then you should know all answers. That's where we come to your help as we at Gizbot have listed the questions and answers asked in today's Amazon daily quiz.

Question 1: Recently launched 'Mitali Express' connects Dhaka in Bangladesh with which Indian city?

Answer: Siliguri

Question 2: The world's first ship tunnel is being constructed in which country?

Answer: Portugal

Question 3: International Theatre Institute, the world's largest performing arts organization founded in 1948 by UNESCO, is headquartered in which city?

Answer: Paris

Question 4: Who among these has won a gold medal in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games in this sport?

Answer: Manika Batra

Question 5: In which country would you find this famous tourist attraction also known as the Temple of Dawn?

Answer: Thailand

That's it! These are the daily quiz answers that you need to know to be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which is the prize for May 14, 2021 quiz.

Best Mobiles in India