Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 26, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India is one of the largest e-commerce players in India as well as the whole world. It has reached this milestone after numerous challenges and attracting buyers by providing them with several discounts and offers. Among the numerous discounts is the Funzone section that lets users win rewards and prizes from several contests. It hosts daily quiz, spin and win, monthly carnival contests and many more.

Talking about the daily quiz contest, today, April 26, 2021, those who take part in this contest will get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. This is possible only if participants answer all five questions correctly. Doing so, they will be taken to the lucky draw wherein they will get a chance to win the daily reward, which is Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance today.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 26, 2021

Given that it is vital to provide correct answers to all the questions asked in the daily quiz contest in order to win the prize, here we have listed the questions and answers for today's quiz contest on Amazon.

Question 1: During Easter, confectioners in which country often make chocolate likenesses of the rabbit sized marsupial- the Bilby?

Answer: Australia

Question 2: Pandit Ravi Shankar was born on April 7th, in which city known as a pilgrimage spot?

Answer: Varanasi

Question 3: Amid COVID-19 concerns, which tournament usually the first Masters 1000 event of the ATP season was postponed?

Answer: Indian Wells

Question 4: Which is this animal, that one may encounter on the way to Mount Everest?

Answer: Yak

Question 5: This is a memorial dedicated to which great leader?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jnr

How To Play Amazon Quiz

If you are new to the Amazon quiz contest, then you need to know that you can take part in it via the Amazon app only. You cannot participate in the quiz via the website. So, if you do not have the app, then you need to download and install it via the respective app store based on the smartphone you are using. Now, login into your Amazon account or create a new account and search for Funzone. You can also scroll down to find out Funzone. Now, click on the daily quiz contest banner and answer the questions correctly.

