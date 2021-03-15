Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 15, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
We have stepped into a fresh new week that is full of new hopes. Beating your Monday blues, Amazon India has hosted the daily quiz wherein lucky users can win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000. Similar to the recent quiz contests, today's contest is also a 24-hour one and is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.
Do keep in mind that to win the Amazon quiz contest, you need to make sure you provide the correct answers to all the five questions that are asked. These questions will be based on general knowledge.
Once you provide correct answers to all these questions, you will be eligible to take part in the lucky draw wherein you could get a chance to win the prize. If you want to try your luck at winning the prize, then you can get to know the correct answers from here.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 15, 2021
As usual, we at Gizbot have come up with the answers to the daily quiz contest questions of today - March 15, 2021.
Question 1: The 2021 Australian Open Men's Singles final featured players from which countries?
Answer : Russia and Serbia
Question 2: February 29th, 1896 is the birthday of which former Indian Prime Minister who was in office for a bit more than 2 years?
Answer : Morarji Desai
Question 3: The upcoming Bollywood movie 'Pathan' featuring Shahrukh Khan, has an extended cameo from which of these actors?
Answer : Salman Khan
Question 4: Which action sport is being performed by the man in this photo?
Answer : Skateboarding
Question 5: The process of adding design to this drink after it has been poured is called what?
Answer : Etching
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest
To play the Amazon quiz contest, you need to use the Amazon Android or iOS app. Once you install and log in or create an account, you can access the quiz contest by searching for funzone and clicking on the quiz banner or scrolling down to find the quiz contest banner and click on it. Make sure to answer all the questions correctly as mentioned above and try your luck at winning the prize. Amazon will declare the winner later this month.
