Amazon Quiz Answers For March 13, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon is known for hosting daily quiz contests in addition to the discount sales and offers that it provides for customers. The daily quiz is one of the contests that the company hosts on its app. Now, the daily quiz contest is open for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 12:59 PM. You can answer the questions asked anytime and winners will be announced later on the declaration date.

Today, you will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 5,000 as the prize. To win this prize, you should answer all the questions correctly. Once you do so, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw as well, then you will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 13, 2021

If you want to win the prize, then as mentioned above, you should provide correct answers to all five questions asked in the contest. So, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and correct answers for the same so that you can try your luck in today's quiz.

Question 1: Which country is India helping to build the Shahtoot Dam?

Answers: Afghanistan

Question 2: Which Australian cricketer recently won his third Allan Border Medal?

Answer: Steve Smith

Question 3: To which animal is the current year (2021) dedicated, according to the Chinese calendar?

Answer: Ox

Question 4: What is this Japanese dish traditionally wrapped in?

Answer: Seaweed

Question 5: Which of the following car brands does NOT belong to this company?

Answer: Dodge

Remember that to take part in the contest and try your luck, you need to download and install the Amazon India app on your Android or iOS device. Upon installing, create an Amazon account or log into your existing account. Now, either search for Funzone and select the daily quiz banner or scroll down the homepage of the app to find the banner and click on it. Once you get the questions, start answering them correctly taking the help of answers we have provided above.

