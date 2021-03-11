Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 11, 2021: Here's Your Chance To Win JBL In-Ear Headphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Who doesn't get excited about free gifts? Well, understanding this, Amazon India hosts the daily quiz contests wherein it asks five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. If you answer all these questions correctly and if you happen to be lucky enough, then you will get a chance to win the prize. Today, March 11, 2021, the Amazon India daily quiz contest prize is a pair of JBL in-ear headphones.

However, the odds of winning the prize depend on the total number of eligible entries with correct answers to all the five questions asked in the quiz. For those who aren't aware, eligible entries are those who followed the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Also, make sure you tweet about the Amazon quiz and your participation in it with the hashtag #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

In order to play the Amazon quiz contest, you need to download and install the Amazon India online shopping app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store depending on the device you use. Now, sign in to your account or sign up to create a new one. You will see the funzone option at the bottom when you scroll through the homepage or you can search for it as well.

Click on the daily quiz contest banner and start answering the questions. On providing correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw wherein you can win the prize. The winners of the JBL in-ear headphones will be announced later during the declaration day.

Amazon's Quiz Contest Answers For March 11, 2021

Given that you need to provide correct answers for the Amazon quiz contest questions to be able to win the prize, here we at Gizbot have listed the correct answers for you. Check out these answers before playing today's quiz contest.

Question 1: Discovered in Madagascar, Brookesia nana, measuring approx 21.6 mm is probably the world's smallest adult reptile. But what is it exactly'

Answer: A chameleon

Question 2: How do we better know the biggest game in American Football, the Final of the National Football League'

Answer: Super Bowl

Question 3: The India Meteorological Department is all set to establish the country's first thunderstorm research testbed in which Indian state'

Answer: Odisha

Question 4: Which country produces the most amount of these beans in the world'

Answer: Brazil

Question 5: A group of this animal belonging to the Felidae family is known as what'

Answer: Pride

Best Mobiles in India