Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 9, 2021: You Can Win Samsung Ear Buds

As it is another new day, the online retailer Amazon India has come up with another new daily quiz contest. You can take part in the daily quiz contest on the Amazon app in order to win a free pair of Samsung Ear Buds. Well, as with the recent daily quiz contests, this one is also a 24-hour contest and it will be live until 11:59 PM.

As usual, if you take part in the daily quiz contest hosted on the Amazon app, you will have to answer five questions asked there. On providing the right answers for all the five questions, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be selected in the same, then you will be able to win the Samsung earbuds.

Given that you will be chosen for the lucky draw only if you provide correct answers for all the five questions asked in the quiz, here we have listed the same for you. Take a look at the answers from below.

Question 1: In February 2021, a portion of which glacier broke off and caused the flooding of the Dhauliganga river?

Answer: Nanda Devi glacier

Question 2: The Square Kilometre Array is an intergovernmental project to build the world's largest what?

Answer: Radio telescope

Question 3: Yudh Abhyas' that recently took place in Rajasthan, is a joint military exercise between India and which country?

Answer: USA

Question 4: What was the middle name of this famous singer?

Answer: Joseph

Question 5: Which of the following is not there in the four corners of this board game?

Answer: Railroad

Try your luck to win a free pair of Samsung Ear Buds with these answers for the Amazon quiz that is live today on March 9, 2021.

As you might already know, this quiz contest is applicable only on the app and not on the website. So, download the Amazon app before you attempt to play the quiz contest.

