Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 8, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon daily quiz for today, March 8, 2021 is now live on the app. Like the recent quiz contests, this one is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM today to 11:59 PM. Today, the prize for the quiz contest winner is an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 5,000. You can get a chance to win the prize money as well as increase your general knowledge.

As usual, once you answer all the questions correctly, you will be selected for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw, then you become a winner and will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Pay Balance.

Do keep in mind that you will be chosen for the lucky draw only if you provide correct answers to all the questions asked in the quiz contest. If you are wondering what could be the right answers, then here we at Gizbot have come up with the same for you as usual.

Question 1: Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, In News Recently, Is Located In Which Indian State?

Answer: Uttarakhand

Question 2: Which Country Recently Unveiled A Plan To Build The World's Largest Offshore Wind Power Plant By 2030?

Answer: South Korea

Question 3: Ayesha Aziz From Kashmir Recently Became India's Youngest Woman To Become What, At The Age Of 25?

Answer: Pilot

Question 4: With Which Of These Scientists, Would You Associate The Invention Of This Device?

Answer: Emile Berliner

Question 5: Name This Iconic Landmark Situated In Australia

Answer: Sydney Harbour Bridge

That's it! These are the right answers for all the five questions asked in the Amazon quiz contest today. You need to download the Amazon app on your phone or tablet in order to take part in the contest and get a chance to win the prize money.

