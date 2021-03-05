Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 5, 2021: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As it is a fresh, new day Amazon India has come up with another daily quiz contest. As usual, you can take part in this quiz contest and answer all the questions correctly to win the prize. Today, March 5, 2021, the prize is an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000.

How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest

Before taking a look at the questions and correct answers for the same, here's how you need to play the quiz on Amazon India. Do keep in mind that this is an app-only quiz contest and you cannot participate in it from the website. All you need to do to play the quiz contest is to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone from the respective app store.

Now, log in to your existing Amazon account or create one to play the contest and win attractive prizes on a daily basis. As the recent quiz contests, the existing Amazon quiz contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today.

In order to win the prize, you need to provide correct answers to all the five questions asked in the quiz. Once you provide correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be picked in the lucky draw, then you will be declared a winner and will get the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 20,000.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 5, 2021

If you are looking for the correct answers to win the prize in today's Amazon quiz contest, then here Gizbot has listed all the questions and answers for you. Check out the same.

Question 1: At the 2021 Republic Day parade, which state's tableau showcased it's folk music produced by Dhankul, Tori & Turahi?

Answer: Chhattisgarh

Question 2: Which company manufactures the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft?

Answer: HAL

Question 3: National Innovation Foundation is an autonomous body under which department of Government of India?

Answer: Department of Science and Technology

Question 4: Which of these US presidents banned this item from the Oval Office?

Answer: George W. Bush

Question 5: Who is claimed to be the inventor of this object, and also produced a 15 minute horror movie of Mary Shelly's Frankenstein in 1910?

Answer: Thomas Edison

That's it!

Best Mobiles in India