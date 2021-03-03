Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 3, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India has hosted yet another fresh daily quiz contest as it is a new day full of hopes. Today, March 3, 2021, 10 fortunate winners of the Amazon quiz contest will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000. Notably, the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer helps users develop their general knowledge and IQ quotient further.
Similar to the recent daily quiz contests, today's contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 1L59 PM. You just have to provide correct answers to the set of five questions that are asked on the Amazon app to be eligible to win the prize. Once you provide the correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw, wherein you might be declared a winner among nine others.
Amazon Quiz March 3, 2021 Answers
As mentioned above, you need to provide correct answers for the daily quiz contest. You can check out the answers from here so that you get a chance to take part in the lucky draw.
Question 1: Agnes Keleti, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, is considered the world's oldest surviving what?
Answer: Olympic Champion
Question 2: Which country was the country of focus at the 51st International Film Festival of India, Goa?
Answer: Bangladesh
Question 3: The 2021 Republic Day tableau of which state/UT featured the Indian Astronomical Observatory located in Hanle?
Answer: Ladakh
Question 4: In which category did this famous musician win the Nobel Prize in 2016?
Answer: Literature
Question 5: Which of the following is a feature of this website?
Answer: Repinning
As we know earlier, this is only an app-based quiz contest and you cannot take part it in from the Amazon website. You need to download and install the Amazon app register or log in or create an account to pay the quiz contest and win the attractive rewards.
